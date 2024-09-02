Trump Roasted After His Most Head-Spinning Attack On Kamala Harris Yet

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice during an event at the group's annual convention in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. via Associated Press

Donald Trump launched a brazen new attack on Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday as he claimed she treated Mike Pence poorly.

“She’s a nasty person,” the former president said on Fox News. “The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible.”

It’s not clear what he was referring to, but it was perhaps the 2020 vice presidential debate. It was a relatively tame affair best remembered for a fly landing on Pence’s head, but one line that stood out came when Pence interrupted Harris and she pushed back.

“Mr Vice President, I’m speaking,” she said. “I’m speaking.”

Trump threw a fit the next morning, calling Harris a “monster,” “horrible,” and “totally unlikeable.”

Trump’s critics quickly pointed out that his own treatment of Pence was far worse.

On January 6, 2021, Trump infamously sent his supporters to the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the election, where they built a gallows and chanted “hang Mike Pence” as they broke into the building and lawmakers ― including Pence ― fled.

Witnesses later told the House committee investigating the riot that Trump indicated support for the people chanting “hang Mike Pence.”

In the same interview on Sunday, Trump attacked Harris for “viciousness” and “violence” against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh because of her tough questions during his 2018 confirmation hearings.

But it was Trump’s claims about Pence that had his critics on X firing back:

You sent a mob to kill him https://t.co/9nlqCOhIyB pic.twitter.com/XCPDxDrTK3 — Harry Dunn (@libradunn) September 2, 2024

He tried to get Pence killed. That's hard to top. — WarMonitor 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@TheWarMonitor) September 2, 2024

You thought what Kamala did was horrible, you’re gonna want to sit down when I tell you how his former boss treated him. It’s a doozy. https://t.co/N3pEICBf4T — YS (@NYinLA2121) September 2, 2024

Bruh…. This motherfucker had his rabid and traitorous supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” while actively searching for Mike Pence in the Capitol… give me a goddamn break https://t.co/LprKrtorwS — Channing Holland (@ChanninHolland) September 2, 2024

Huh ? You tried to hang him ! wtf ? https://t.co/wDqQsr2Jhg — JustSusan 🌟 (@TassajaraRd) September 2, 2024

I give up https://t.co/Dz9WRLFqpL — Ben Yelin (@byelin) September 2, 2024

THIS WAS SAID OUTLOUD JUST NOW ON PLANET EARTH.



Up is down. War is Peace. Etc.



What is the most *insane* about this is I believe he is so delusionally insane that he somehow thinks this is real AND does not think he or his cult members mistreated Mike Pence. https://t.co/cLIf3rJbNP — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 2, 2024

This is the guillotine Trump-led insurrectionist brought to the Capitol on January 6, 2021 for to hang Mike Pence… https://t.co/9C8Hrz1mmH pic.twitter.com/2tILvA7znt — Joseph M. Azam (@josephazam) September 2, 2024

