Trump Roasted After His Most Head-Spinning Attack On Kamala Harris Yet

Donald Trump launched a brazen new attack on Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday as he claimed she treated Mike Pence poorly.
“She’s a nasty person,” the former president said on Fox News. “The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible.”
It’s not clear what he was referring to, but it was perhaps the 2020 vice presidential debate. It was a relatively tame affair best remembered for a fly landing on Pence’s head, but one line that stood out came when Pence interrupted Harris and she pushed back.
“Mr Vice President, I’m speaking,” she said. “I’m speaking.”
Trump threw a fit the next morning, calling Harris a “monster,” “horrible,” and “totally unlikeable.”
Trump’s critics quickly pointed out that his own treatment of Pence was far worse.
On January 6, 2021, Trump infamously sent his supporters to the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the election, where they built a gallows and chanted “hang Mike Pence” as they broke into the building and lawmakers ― including Pence ― fled.
Witnesses later told the House committee investigating the riot that Trump indicated support for the people chanting “hang Mike Pence.”
In the same interview on Sunday, Trump attacked Harris for “viciousness” and “violence” against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh because of her tough questions during his 2018 confirmation hearings.
But it was Trump’s claims about Pence that had his critics on X firing back: