Donald Trump has sensationally claimed he misspoke when he used a joint press conference with Vladimir Putin to say he saw no reason why Russia would have meddled in the US election.

Following a torrent of criticism in the wake of his controversial meeting with the Russian President, Trump, now back on American soil, has attempted to backtrack on his remarks.

During the press conference, he appeared to clearly side with the Kremlin over his intelligence agencies, who accuse Putin of orchestrating cyber-attacks on the US and for attempts to undermine the US election which saw Trump elected.

Standing alongside Putin on Monday, Trump said: “They said they think it’s Russia; I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia.

“I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be. I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Now in Washington, Trump is attempting to deny the substance of what he said.