Trump Tells Reporter He Is 'A Very Bright Person' But Kamala Harris Is Not

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a business roundtable discussion at a campaign event at Precision Components Group, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. via Associated Press

Donald Trump is “a very bright person” unlike Kamala Harris, according to Donald Trump.

Speaking to CBS News this week, the Republican nominee criticised his Democratic rival’s intelligence.

He said: “I don’t think she’s a very bright person. I do feel that. I mean, I think that’s right.

“I think I am a very bright person. A lot of people say that.

“I don’t think she’s a very bright person. And you know what? Our country needs a very smart person. And I don’t think she’s a very smart person.”

“But why do you think that?” CBS reporter, Caitlin Huey-Burns, asked.

“I don’t consider that an insult, that’s just a fact,” Trump continued.

“What evidence do you have for that?” The reporter asked again.

The former US president said: “I looked at the things she said and the way she deals. I looked at her record, her crazy record, I just don’t happen to think so.”

The interview took place after Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania.

It was part of his “counter-programming” amid the Democratic National Convention (DNC) events which are taking place in Chicago this week.

This is far from the first time he has made personal attacks towards Harris.

Shortly before this interview, he told his supporters, “I’m better looking than she is”.

He even said last week that he did not even know who she was when it was announced she was replacing Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket.

“I said, ‘Who am I running against, Harris?’ I said, ‘Who the hell is Harris?’” He claimed.

Trump has repeatedly pronounced her name wrong, and has questioned her race, asking: “Is she Indian or is she Black?”

Last week, he justified his criticism of Harris, saying he is “entitled to personal attacks” and that he has does not “have a lot of respect for her intelligence”.