Former US President Donald Trump said that the members of the House Select Committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol insurrection should be jailed.

Trump’s remarks come less than a week after a new report from the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight revealed that a Secret Service agent gave testimony that contradicted previous testimony from former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson.

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump linked an article from the right-leaning website, Just The News, which claimed that the “January 6 committee withheld crucial evidence from the public.” The article also said former Representative Liz Cheney (Republican, Wyoming) interviewed the Secret Service agent whose testimony was just released as part of the report.

“[Cheney] should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Trump wrote.

Trump is facing numerous legal challenges, including one examining his role in the 2021 Capitol attack.

Hutchinson, the January 6 committee’s star witness, previously said that during the attack, Trump was in a car with others when reportedly tried to grab the steering wheel to head towards the Capitol.

The driver of the car, a secret service agent, disputed Hutchinson’s account.

“I did not see [Trump] reach. He never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all,” the Secret Service agent previously said, according to the new report, per The Hill.

Liz Cheney, vice chairwoman of the January 6 committee, responded on X.

“Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months,” she wrote. “You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be.”

