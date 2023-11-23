LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Donald Trump screed on Thanksgiving has become as traditional as eating turkey.

Early on Thursday, the former US president — as has become his custom in recent years — used a post on his Truth Social platform to wish “Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including…”

The four-times-indicted Republican 2024 front-runner then wished well to ranted about New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has brought a $250 million (£200 million) civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and his business, Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case and its ongoing trial, and US President Joe Biden.

Oh, and “all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.”

Trump ended with an upbeat message for his supporters, though.