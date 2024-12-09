First lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump caused a stink on social media with the way in which he hawked his new line of “Fight, Fight, Fight” colognes with a photograph of himself and first lady Jill Biden.

Trump shared on his Truth Social platform a picture of Biden smiling at him at this weekend’s reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

It was captioned, “A Fragrance Your Enemies Can’t Resist.”

The returning POTUS wrote, “Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family.”

The collection of colognes is named after Trump’s first words following the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Bottles retail from $199.

It’s unclear what the colognes smell like.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Republican, Illinois), however, has previously described Trump’s actual body odour as “like, armpits, ketchup, makeup and a little butt, it’s probably like that, all mixed up.”

Trump has previously promoted sneakers and $100,000 watches bearing his name.

Critics on social media called the perfume promo of Trump and Biden as “tacky,” “so fucking tacky” and “gross.”

