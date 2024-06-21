PoliticsDonald TrumpKaroline Leavitt2024 elections

Trump Spokesperson's 1-Word Description Of His Message Has Critics Very, Very Confused

Karoline Leavitt claimed the former president is bringing one thing to the campaign trail.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Critics questioned Donald Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt’s choice of word to describe the former president’s campaigning style during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Thursday.

Leavitt, while talking about CNN’s upcoming first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Trump on June 27, suggested her boss’ message was one of hope.

Trump is “going to bring his optimism that he’s been bringing to the campaign trail over the last several months,” she claimed.

People on X, formerly Twitter, though, argued that Trump’s rantings, pessimistic view of the country and attacks on rivals were anything but positive:

