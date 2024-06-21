Trump Spokesperson's 1-Word Description Of His Message Has Critics Very, Very Confused

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Critics questioned Donald Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt’s choice of word to describe the former president’s campaigning style during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Thursday.

Leavitt, while talking about CNN’s upcoming first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Trump on June 27, suggested her boss’ message was one of hope.

Advertisement

Trump is “going to bring his optimism that he’s been bringing to the campaign trail over the last several months,” she claimed.

Leavitt: Trump is going to bring his optimism that he's been bringing to the campaign trail pic.twitter.com/mgS1d6dERM — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2024

People on X, formerly Twitter, though, argued that Trump’s rantings, pessimistic view of the country and attacks on rivals were anything but positive:

Optimism? I don't think our definition of the word aligns. — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) June 21, 2024

Advertisement

Hilarious. — Ian Hague (@eugah) June 21, 2024

Doom, gloom, pessimism, negativity.

Whining, bitching, complaining.

Anger, fear, hate.



The Donald Trump platform 2024. — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) June 21, 2024

Ah yes. I always get optimistic about languages nobody's even spoken before, and stories about water pressure, and debates on electro/shark demise — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) June 21, 2024

Never in my life have I seen optimism this dark, dystopian and dismal. — SK 🐅 (@StefanK1117) June 21, 2024

Advertisement

There is no optimism in his speeches—just hate and fear-mongering. — David Shull (@davidkshull) June 21, 2024

Optimism? Bro is the consummate victim. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 21, 2024