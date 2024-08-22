Trump Sure Seems Pissed Off Over The Obamas' DNC Jabs

Donald Trump seems to be having a little trouble processing the brutal takedowns both Barack Obama and Michelle Obama dealt him on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.
The former Democratic president mocked Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes and made a gesture suggesting the Republican was concerned with the size of other things as well.
Meanwhile, the former first lady shaded Trump by asking the crowd, “Who’s gonna tell [Trump] that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”
During a rally on Wednesday in Asheboro, North Carolina, Trump, seeming a tad miffed, asked his supporters if they had watched the Obamas’ speeches.
“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night? Taking little shots, he was taking shots at your president. And so is Michelle,” Trump complained.
“They always say, sure, please stick to policy, don’t get personal,” he continued, apparently referencing fellow Republicans who want Trump to dial back personal insults on the campaign trail. “And yet they’re getting personal all night long, these people. Do I still have to stick to policy?”
Trump also “polled” his fans about whether he should make personal attacks on Obama, derisively including the former president’s middle name, Hussein, as a xenophobic dog whistle to his base.
Trump also admitted that he is still looking for a super-insulting way to refer to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, but conceded, “I really didn’t find one with her.”
Trump had actually praised the Obamas on CNN just a few hours prior to their speeches.
“I like him, I think he’s a nice gentleman,” Trump said of the former president, whose US citizenship he baselessly questioned for years. He later said, “I respect him, and I respect his wife.”
Folks on X, formerly Twitter, enjoyed seeing Trump so “salty” after the Obamas’ remarks.
Some people were amused by Trump’s suggestion he is capable of sticking to policy.
One person predicted Trump would make things worse for himself by going after the Obamas.