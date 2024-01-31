Donald Trump’s habit of spreading falsehoods is getting even more extreme.
Now, he’s reportedly claiming he’s more popular than Taylor Swift, according to Rolling Stone.
Trump sources told the magazine that they realise Swift will probably endorse Joe Biden’s reelection since she supported him during the 2020 election.
But Trump is telling people close to him that he doesn’t think Swift’s support will help Biden’s chances, with Rolling Stone reporting that “the former president has told people in his orbit that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden”.
Trump has also reportedly said that he is actually “more popular” than Swift and that his fans are more committed than hers. Consequently, the magazine said he was reportedly bothered when Time magazine picked the singer over him as its Person of the Year, telling confidants it “obviously” made no sense.
Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller tried to suggest that Swift’s support won’t help Biden’s chances while cheekily referencing one of her songs.
“Joe Biden might be counting on Taylor Swift to save him, but voters are looking at these sky-high inflation rates and saying, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,’” he said to Rolling Stone.
Naturally, folks on X, formerly Twitter, were amused by Trump’s reported attempt to assuage his ego.
Conservatives have recently made comments about Swift that are practically unhinged. On Monday, right-wing Newsmax host Greg Kelly said that the passion of her fans is a sin, while Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that the upcoming Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs (which Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a tight end for) and San Francisco 49ers was going to be rigged to get “a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall”.