Trump Team Marks Inauguration Day With Mean-Spirited 'EVICTION NOTE' Taunting Biden

President-elect Donald Trump points to a chart on screen as he speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. via Associated Press

Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign team welcomed the president-elect’s second Inauguration Day with a tasteless attempt at trolling outgoing President Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign’s @TrumpWarRoom account on X, formerly Twitter, shared a spoof video that showed the Biden White House as a care home for seniors and where, per the narrator, its “residents feel like presidents.”

Advertisement

Trump’s team captioned the parody: “EVICTION NOTE. At 1200 p.m. ET, White House Senior Living will cease to exist and its resident will be transferred to a Delaware facility on a permanent basis.”

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president at midday on Monday.

The returning president himself actually shared the same video on social media in January 2024 amid rising concerns about Biden’s age and reports of his cognitive decline.

Biden, now 82, eventually abandoned his reelection campaign in July 2024, following a disastrous televised debate performance against Trump, 78.

Advertisement