President Donald Trump in 2018 during his first term via Associated Press

The two words “President Musk” trended on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms late on Wednesday after the tech billionaire helped to thwart a Republican-created government funding bill.

Critics drew stark comparisons between Musk’s repeated attacks on and fury over the now-nixed spending package and President-elect Donald Trump’s relative silence.

Many suggested it meant that Musk —who Trump has tasked with leading a non-official Department of Government Efficiency that will seek to slash public spending and red tape ― was really calling the shots.

They also joked about Trump being relegated to running mate status to Musk, who spent more than $260 million in helping Trump to beat Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent, Vermont) asked: “Are Republicans beholden to the American people? Or President Musk.” Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal wrote that “Shadow President Elon Musk” is really in charge.

Clips of former Representative Adam Kinzinger (Republican, Illinois) using the “President Musk” term on CNN and New York Democratic Representative Daniel Goldman calling him “President Elon Musk” on MSNBC also trended online.

Others echoed the sentiment.

The US Congress this week came to an agreement to fund our government.



Elon Musk, who became $200 BILLION richer since Trump was elected, objected.



Are Republicans beholden to the American people? Or President Musk?



This is oligarchy at work. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 19, 2024

It’s clear who’s in charge, and it’s not President-elect Donald Trump.



Shadow President Elon Musk spent all day railing against Republicans’ CR, succeeded in killing the bill, and then Trump decided to follow his lead. pic.twitter.com/feDiAXe8yp — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 18, 2024

Wow! Rather than serving the people who elected them by keeping the government open through the holidays, MAGA Musk Republicans have chosen to follow President-Elect Musk’s order to SHUT IT DOWN! Folks, American Democracy is in TROUBLE. https://t.co/19IzGfvQlP — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) December 18, 2024

And just like that, Republican Unelected Co-President Elon Musk has killed the bill to keep the government from shutting down on Friday. All he had to do was make a few social media posts. Trump said he’d empower working people, all he’s done is empower the ultra wealthy. — Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2024-12-18T21:29:23.042Z

President Musk is going to own this shutdown — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T04:03:02.979Z

You mean President Musk surely — Andrew McCallum (@Andrew_McCallum) December 19, 2024

More people may have voted for former President Trump than for Vice President Harris, but absolutely nobody voted for a President Musk. — Kushibo MPH, Monster Island (actually a peninsula) (@kushibo) December 19, 2024

You mean president Musk and his tagalong Trump — Leo Panta. (@pantaleo_mike) December 19, 2024

Do you mean President Musk?

Let’s trend this — Kathwit (@Kathwit1) December 19, 2024

President Musk will do to the United States what he did to Twitter. — Helen A (@imstillstanding.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T03:08:52.044Z

How long will Donald Trump allow himself to be cucked by President Musk? This is embarrassing to watch. — Molly Knight (@mollyknight.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T01:41:28.951Z

Who won the election — President Trump or President Musk?The American people deserve to know who’s going to be in charge. — Tristan Snell (@tristansnell.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T02:33:48.066Z

Democrats can complain all they want, but President Musk was given a clear mandate by the American voters in November — New York Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T03:52:44.310Z