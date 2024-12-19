The two words “President Musk” trended on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms late on Wednesday after the tech billionaire helped to thwart a Republican-created government funding bill.
Critics drew stark comparisons between Musk’s repeated attacks on and fury over the now-nixed spending package and President-elect Donald Trump’s relative silence.
Many suggested it meant that Musk —who Trump has tasked with leading a non-official Department of Government Efficiency that will seek to slash public spending and red tape ― was really calling the shots.
They also joked about Trump being relegated to running mate status to Musk, who spent more than $260 million in helping Trump to beat Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent, Vermont) asked: “Are Republicans beholden to the American people? Or President Musk.” Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal wrote that “Shadow President Elon Musk” is really in charge.
Clips of former Representative Adam Kinzinger (Republican, Illinois) using the “President Musk” term on CNN and New York Democratic Representative Daniel Goldman calling him “President Elon Musk” on MSNBC also trended online.
Others echoed the sentiment.