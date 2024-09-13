Trump Vows No More Debates With Kamala Harris And People Have Thoughts

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Anyone hoping for another presidential debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is going to be disappointed by this news: The former president vows “there will be no third debate.”

The former president posted on his Truth Social platform on Thursday that he will not be debating Harris again during the election season.

Many of the people who watched his train wreck debate performance on Tuesday might assume Trump is nixing future meetings with Harris because he did a really terrible job.

However, Trump insisted it’s actually because he did too good of a job, making future debates redundant.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” he wrote, adding that “polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night.”

In the lengthy diatribe, Trump wrote in all caps that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” and that “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD.”

Contrary to Trump’s claim that he won the debate and, therefore, doesn’t need to go down that route again, many people on X, formerly Twitter, felt there was a different, more plausible reason why he doesn’t want to do it.

And, yes, Trump was mocked for refusing another debate with Harris.

This is remarkable. Another debate would have been an opportunity to wipe the slate from the one he got clobbered in, a la Obama vs. Romney in 2012. This is as good as an admission Trump wouldn't be able to stay on message any better the next time around. https://t.co/o2Nkk7SMlD — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) September 12, 2024

Harris destroyed Trump in the debate. There is no way he wants to go through that utter humiliation again. A smart, Black woman exposed his total lack of leadership. It struck him where it hurts most. Right to his racist, insecure core. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) September 12, 2024

HAHAHA! Donald Trump lost the debate SO BADLY that he just announced that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” LOL! Trump doesn’t want to get destroyed again. What a coward!!! pic.twitter.com/xEPa69VY45 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 12, 2024

Mr Trump, I love your policies and pray you are elected. But, you lost this debate sir. You were not prepared and you let the corrupt moderaters get to you. The race is tight and you must do better. Put you ego aside and do what's best for us. Demand a FOX debate. — MAGAgranny (@Namawto4) September 12, 2024

What universe is he living in where he thinks he won the debate? Ipsos out with a poll today showing he lost decisively. Every properly randomized poll shows the same result. pic.twitter.com/LpU3dzxTOV — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) September 12, 2024

Donald Trump is many things, but above all else he is a gigantic coward



MVP Harris has him running scared — ProLib 🇺🇦 (@prolibshow) September 12, 2024

To no surprise. He knows he lost and knows he’d lose again.



This shows how unfit he is, his own people are saying he lost yet he can’t admit it. — Isiah Sanders (@MrZaySanders) September 12, 2024

Proof trump can’t survive in a universe of fact.

There aren’t millions of totally unvetted criminals pouring—always pouring—into the country. Immigrants have lower crime rates overall and there is vetting

It’s an imperfect system but he killed bipartisan legislation to address it — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) September 12, 2024

I'm still shocked he agreed to do the first (and only) one. He will go down as the worst debater in presidential history, certainly the most inarticulate. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) September 12, 2024

Many people responded to Trump’s decision not to do any more debates by referring to a specific breed of poultry often used as a euphemism for coward.

pic.twitter.com/WgLmN9NrGP — Jolie 🇺🇸We're Not Going Back 🇺🇸 Lucas (@Mooney4me) September 12, 2024