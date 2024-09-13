Trump Vows No More Debates With Kamala Harris And People Have Thoughts

Anyone hoping for another presidential debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is going to be disappointed by this news: The former president vows “there will be no third debate.”
The former president posted on his Truth Social platform on Thursday that he will not be debating Harris again during the election season.
Many of the people who watched his train wreck debate performance on Tuesday might assume Trump is nixing future meetings with Harris because he did a really terrible job.
However, Trump insisted it’s actually because he did too good of a job, making future debates redundant.
“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” he wrote, adding that “polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night.”
In the lengthy diatribe, Trump wrote in all caps that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” and that “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD.”
Contrary to Trump’s claim that he won the debate and, therefore, doesn’t need to go down that route again, many people on X, formerly Twitter, felt there was a different, more plausible reason why he doesn’t want to do it.
And, yes, Trump was mocked for refusing another debate with Harris.
Many people responded to Trump’s decision not to do any more debates by referring to a specific breed of poultry often used as a euphemism for coward.