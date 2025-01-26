Trump Wants Canada As '51st State,' But Canadians Say No Thanks

Donald Trump once again suggested Canada give up being a sovereign nation and become America’s 51st state, and, once again, Canadians are saying no thanks — or in some cases, “eff off, eh.”

Trump was in North Carolina on Friday to look at the damage from last year’s Hurricane Helene when a reporter asked him about his past comments about Canada becoming part of the US.

Although Canadian politicians have repeatedly called Trump’s suggestion “a joke,” the president insisted on Friday that Canadians would actually love to be part of the US because, he claims, the taxes would be lower.

He added that Canadians “wouldn’t have to worry about military, you wouldn’t have to worry about many of the things, you’d have better health coverage, you would have much better health coverage.”

You can watch Trump make his case to Canada below.

Trump: "I would love to see Canada be the 51st state. The Canadians citizens, if that happened ... they'd have much better health coverage." pic.twitter.com/vLVqHm0qp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

But based on the social media reactions, it doesn’t appear as if Trump is winning the hearts and minds of Canadian citizens.

Many people especially laughed at the notion that Canadians would want to give up socialised medicine for the US model of health care.

I quite like my universal healthcare @realDonaldTrump



No thanks - https://t.co/DBNJi6P7GF — Pamela meyer (@Pamelameyer) January 24, 2025

As a Canadian.. LMAO https://t.co/kRmgfmpA4X — David Doel (@daviddoel) January 24, 2025

Shove it up your ass. We don’t want to be you. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/I5KtwAKcbD — Zimmer 🇨🇦 (@Oilerule) January 24, 2025

Not a chance in hell would Canadians be better off with this “deal”. Eff off eh — NatalieD (@nataliedionne.bsky.social) 2025-01-24T17:33:43.564Z

Trump is an idiot who is going to cancel the ACA in the USA. The USA spends twice as much per capita on healthcare than Canada. They have deductibles on their expensive insurance policies and people are routinely denied coverage with no recourse available. We aren’t perfect here,… — Richard B (@RichardBuc94088) January 24, 2025

How stupid does he think Canadians are? Does he think they envy us right now? He is truly mentally ill and controlled by his perceived slights. — Kylene “I dissent” 🇺🇸🦅 (@TWKulm) January 24, 2025

I love my free healthcare. I cannot imagine what it would have cost to have 3 kids down south, let alone getting a bill for a regular doctor's visit. I've had the same GP practitioner for 20 years too. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) January 24, 2025

Trump wants Canada to become the 51st state.



On behalf of my fellow Canadians @realDonaldTrump



We don't want a convicted felon and rapist president running our country.



Drop dead.



❤️🇨🇦. pic.twitter.com/Y1EnKrRceo — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) January 24, 2025

Any Canadian who thinks Trump's 51st State

crap is funny or worse thinks it's a good idea

is a traitor in my opinion. And anyone hoping to be

Prime Minister needs to nip this kinda rhetoric in the bud, stand up for Canada and all the people who died

defending our freedoms RS — Ron Sexsmith 💙 (@RonSexsmith) January 23, 2025

Trump is still going on about the 51st state nonsense?



Canadians don't want to be American, we've made that clear. We'll take 4 years of tariffs before even considering becoming American.



We're just not that into you, it's almost as if you're a rap*st who doesn't understand no https://t.co/xJQ1XeeQVj — J Hunter🍁 (@MrJoKeR604) January 23, 2025

Trump wants to make Canada the 51st State.

Here's our response....Enjoy! lol pic.twitter.com/tpYj4GJjuo — Anarie Whit (@anarie_whit) January 22, 2025

The orange turd can seriously STFU now about Canada becoming the 51st state!



Canadians do NOT want this. We never have.



We are CANADIAN. We take pride in our Country and our values.



🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Jen (ESC) 🇨🇦❤️🦋 (@Smil3yAngel) January 24, 2025

