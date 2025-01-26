Trump Wants Canada As '51st State,' But Canadians Say No Thanks

Donald Trump once again suggested Canada give up being a sovereign nation and become America’s 51st state, and, once again, Canadians are saying no thanks — or in some cases, “eff off, eh.”
Trump was in North Carolina on Friday to look at the damage from last year’s Hurricane Helene when a reporter asked him about his past comments about Canada becoming part of the US.
Although Canadian politicians have repeatedly called Trump’s suggestion “a joke,” the president insisted on Friday that Canadians would actually love to be part of the US because, he claims, the taxes would be lower.
He added that Canadians “wouldn’t have to worry about military, you wouldn’t have to worry about many of the things, you’d have better health coverage, you would have much better health coverage.”
Trump also said that if Canada were a US state, Canadians wouldn’t have to deal with the massive tariffs he’s planning. (Although economists say the tariffs will actually hurt American consumers.)
You can watch Trump make his case to Canada below.
But based on the social media reactions, it doesn’t appear as if Trump is winning the hearts and minds of Canadian citizens.
Many people especially laughed at the notion that Canadians would want to give up socialised medicine for the US model of health care.