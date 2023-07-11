Trump Twists White House Cocaine Story Into The Most Self-Serving Conspiracy Theory

In Donald Trump fantasy land, he’s in legal strife because President Joe Biden got high on cocaine and made the Justice Department come for him.

US Secret Service agents found a baggie of cocaine in a heavily-trafficked area of the West Wing accessed by staff and visitors on July 2. Law enforcement officials are investigating, but no suspects have been identified.

Biden and his family were at Camp David that weekend.

That hasn’t stopped Trump from repeatedly suggesting the sitting president is the culprit ― and twisting the narrative even further to benefit himself.

In a rant on Truth Social on Monday, the twice-indicted former president wrote:

“Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights? Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on August 8 last year after obtaining a warrant issued by a federal magistrate judge. The search followed an unsuccessful, monthslong effort by the government to retrieve classified documents investigators said were improperly taken to and stored at the Florida estate.

Trump was indicted and arrested last month on 37 felony counts relating to his handling of classified documents. Prosecutors presented evidence accusing him of risking national security, willfully retaining national defense information and obstructing efforts to retrieve it.

He was also indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in a separate case in March, over his role in hush money payments issued to cover up an alleged affair in the days before the 2016 election.

Trump has been grasping at straws with the cocaine story since its discovery at the White House over a week ago.

On Wednesday, he suggested the cocaine was “for the use of” Biden and his son Hunter, who wrote a book about his struggle with addiction.