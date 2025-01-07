Trump, Who Incited Insurrection, Accuses Biden Of Making Transition 'As Difficult As Possible'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday accused President Joe Biden of making his transition into the White House “as difficult as possible” — four years after Trump tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power by inciting a mob of his supporters to smash their way into the US Capitol and threaten lawmakers with violence to stop them from certifying Biden’s win.

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes,” Trump posted on social media. “Fear not, these ‘Orders’ will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!”

It’s not clear what Trump is talking about regarding never-before-seen lawfare. His complaints about Biden issuing executive orders are also strange, considering Biden is still the president for another two weeks and has full executive authority to take actions.

Trump was griping on social media at the same time Congress was certifying his electoral win. Exactly four years ago, 147 Republicans in Congress refused to certify Biden’s electoral win after spreading Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him when in fact he lost by a lot to Biden.

Reoublican lawmakers did this hours after hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol building in search of then-Vice President Mike Pence and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others, with some rioters having stated plans to kill them for certifying Biden’s win.

Trump egged on his supporters the whole time, but the mob failed. Still, their violence resulted in more than 140 police officers injured, several officers dying by suicide, countless lawmakers and Capitol employees terrorised and more than $2.7 million in property damage to the Capitol building.

There was no violence on Monday as Trump’s electoral win was being certified, since he actually won this time and was not inciting an insurrection again.