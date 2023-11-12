Trump's 'Badass' UFC Entrance Gets Spoiled By 1 Harsh Gesture From The Crowd

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump brought along an army of friends with him to watch UFC action at Madison Square Garden this weekend but his entrance didn’t go without two middle fingers from the crowd.

The former president continued shaking hands with the crowd before one woman flipped the double bird in his direction in a clip that has since gone viral.

The woman, who sat beside stand-up comedian Bill Burr, appears to be the comic’s wife Nia Renée Hill.

Here’s the video for those interested. pic.twitter.com/5EWADkfNCt — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) November 12, 2023

Sports fans have flipped off Trump in recent months as the former president’s appearance at an Iowa-Iowa State college football game led to fans giving him the one-finger salute in September.

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) gave the woman props for giving Trump the bird and called for the image to be put in a museum.

Bill Burr’s wife Nia giving Trump the double bird is the content I’m here for pic.twitter.com/x7A2GKK9f5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2023

LEGEND SHES A LEGEND https://t.co/hbyFMdbHlJ — Van “Midnight Man” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) November 12, 2023

LMAOOOOOO nia fuckin rules https://t.co/6HYHxJiyS5 — tcrossthebawsss (@tcrossthebawsss) November 12, 2023

Good for her — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) November 12, 2023

This made my whole night pic.twitter.com/OMPRQgmOcz — Jar Jar Binks War Room (@djfrein) November 12, 2023

More of this please. — smilekleener (@SoCalMusicGal) November 12, 2023

It’s always adorable how upset and offended Trump fans get whenever someone says or does something against their Orange messiah. Trump can say nasty things about anyone but Burr’s wife flipping him off is beyond the pale. — EvilTomHanks (@EvilTomHanks) November 12, 2023

Way to go Nia! Double freedom rockets! — John Tilley (@JohnTil31865297) November 12, 2023

