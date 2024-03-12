Former President Donald Trump referred to himself as “Honest Don” and tickled critics on X, formerly Twitter.
Trump deployed his new moniker in a post on his Truth Social platform in which he challenged US President Joe Biden to debate him “ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!” for “the good of our now failing Nation.”
Read the full post here:
Critics recalled the more than 30,000 false or misleading claims that Trump made during his presidency.
Trump since his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden has repeatedly falsely claimed the election was stolen from him.
The “Honest Don” name was too much for many people online:
