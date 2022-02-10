Trump's White House Toilets Were 'Periodically' Clogged With Torn-Up Papers, New Book Claims

Papers were “periodically” found clogging up toilets in the White House residence during Donald Trump’s presidency, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman writes in her upcoming book.
White House staffers believed the then-president himself had blocked the pipes by trying to flush ripped-up pieces of paper, according to the “Confidence Man” author. Axios shared details from the book, scheduled for release later this year, on Thursday.
The new reporting comes amid rising scrutiny of Trump’s handling of White House records. The National Archives and Records Administration this week announced that it had retrieved 15 boxes of documents, including torn-up papers and potentially classified materials, that were moved to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida when he left office, possibly in violation of the Presidential Records Act.
