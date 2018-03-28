The Grim Truth About Your Child's Rubber Ducks: They May Contain Harmful Bacteria

Your child’s rubber duck bath toy could be unexpectedly harming them, researchers have found. These plastic toys can be full of bacteria that could spread diseases,

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, ETH Zurich and the University of Illinois, counted microbes [bacteria causing disease] inside 19 bath toys by cutting them open to reveal what the liquid was like inside. They also carried out controlled experiments on six identical bath toys in a lab.

Bacteria that could cause disease was found in 80% of the bath toys. The researchers said this bacteria could cause eye, ear or stomach infections in children playing regularly with them. Also, when 58% of the bath toys were squeezed they released a liquid that contained fungi.