Everyone knows that oysters are meant to be an aphrodisiac, but necking a shell full of sea water on a first date doesn’t always feel like the sexiest dining experience.

But now we have scientific evidence that suggests they were worth eating after all, as couples who eat more seafood tend to have more sex and get pregnant faster than those who don’t.

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology And Metabolism and conducted at Harvard University, found that not only does fish have a positive effect on women’s fertility, but men’s too.

