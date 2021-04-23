Tucker Carlson's College Yearbook Entry Goes Viral. It's A Doozy

Tucker Carlson’s college yearbook seemed to foretell plenty about the man whose bigotry would later fill the prime time airwaves on Fox News.

In a 1991 Trinity College yearbook entry now making the rounds on social media, Carlson wrote that he was part of the “Dan White Society.” News outlets presumed he was referring to the man who in 1978 murdered San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and city Supervisor Harvey Milk, California’s first openly gay elected official.

Carlson also affiliated himself with the Jesse Helms Foundation, named after North Carolina’s longtime anti-gay and anti-civil rights senator.