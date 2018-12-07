SOPA Images via Getty Images Travel company TUI has apologised for a 'misunderstanding', after a family were met with an effigy of their dead son at a luxury Jamaican resort.

Hotel staff at the Royalton Jamaica Resort created the display on a bed in a “misguided” attempt at a tribute, the BBC reported.

Karen Baker had asked for employees to arrange a room ahead of the arrival of her friends, Faye and Andrew Stephens, whose son Alex died in 2014.

But upon arrival at their room, Baker, Alex’s godmother, was left “sweating and shaking” when met with the display, which included a fully-dressed, life-sized effigy, holding a can of lager.