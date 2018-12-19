Turkey Christmas Dinner Has Double The Carbon Emissions Of Vegan Nut Roast

A traditional turkey Christmas dinner has more than double the greenhouse gas emissions than a vegan nut roast with plant-based trimmings, new research suggests.

A typical turkey roast, with roast potatoes cooked in goose fat, pigs in blankets, meat stuffing and meat gravy for a family meal of six emits 23.5 kg CO2e, the carbon dioxide equivalent of driving 78.5 miles in an average UK petrol car, according to the findings from Dr Harwatt, a Harvard University research fellow working with Humane Society International UK.

In comparison, a nut roast, also for a family of six, with roast potatoes cooked in vegetable oil, vegan pigs in blankets, sage and onion stuffing and vegetable gravy emits only 9.5 kg CO2e, the equivalent of driving 31.6 miles in an average UK petrol car.

If everyone in the UK were to choose a vegan Christmas dinner, 125,000 pigs and two million turkeys would be also be spared.