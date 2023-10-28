Turns Out We're All Dressing Up For Halloween With A Frisky Ulterior Motive

Halloween is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing. And no, it’s not trick or treating.
Dating app Pure has uncovered the *real* reason we’re so buzzing for a night of blood, guts and gore. But, it has nothing to do with goblins and ghouls and everything to do with a little practical magic — if you catch my drift.
If you don’t, let me spell it out for you.
The time has come to pick out your best sexy-cum-scary costume. But — what will you choose?
This year, popular culture has given us plenty to be inspired by, from Barbenheimer to Wednesday Addams. And, no doubt, they’re going to get a good dose of sex-ing up, if these Instagram posts are anything to go by.
Jumping into costumes has long been part and parcel of those who like a little role-play. In an exclusive interview with HuffPost UK, Isabelle Uren, certified sex expert and site manager at Bedbible explained that “Role-playing involves taking on different characters during or leading up to sex.
“You might use role-play to delve into certain kinks or fantasies, to explore a different side of your personality or relationship dynamics, or simply just to have some fun.”
Turns out, getting into character on Halloween is no different. And, with up to 56% of us ready to dress up and play the part, it looks like it could be the cuffing event of the season.
Although, at the same time, while many embraced Halloween as a playful occasion for short-term flings, 20% have started a relationship with someone they met on Halloween night.
So, whether you’re going as this-is-the-skin-of-a-killer-bella vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen, or these-gays-are-trying-to-murder-me icon Tanya from White Lotus — getting it on in costume is as normal as pie.
And, if the idea of Barbie getting it on with Frankenstein is a little bit of you, know you’re in good company.
Some 76% of men and 49% of women have had sexual fantasies about a character they met at a Halloween party. But, it’s not just the costume that’s getting people hot under the collar.
Pure found that 80% of 2000 people surveyed said they’re turned on by the anonymity that a Halloween costume provides. Casual sex and hook-up culture gets a bad rep.
Unsurprisingly more so for women than men (thank you sexual double standard). But hedonistic practices and anonymous sex can be a frightfully good time — so long as you’re doing it safely and consensually.