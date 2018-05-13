The stars of the small screen will be out in force on Sunday (13 May) for the most prestigious night of the year in British television at the TV BAFTAs.

A variety of shows, actors and presenters will be battling it out to win one of the iconic statuettes during the event, which is being hosted by Sue Perkins for the second time.

But before all of the action gets underway, the stars will be sashaying their way up the red carpet outside the Royal Festival Hall in London, where this year’s ceremony is being held.

Those including Sir David Attenborough, Declan Donnelly, Claire Foy, Thandie Newton, Amanda Holden, Caroline Flack, Dermot O’Leary, Clare Balding, Alesha Dixon, Jodie Whittaker, Claudia Winkleman, Mel Giedroyc, Sandi Toksvig and Jane McDonald are just some of those expected to be in attendance.

You can see them arriving at the venue in the live stream above from 5pm, and check back later to see all the pictures.

