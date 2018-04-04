As far as awards ceremonies go, the TV Baftas can often feel a bit stiff and predictable, but this year, they seem to have really mixed things up with a set of shock nominations. Bosses have unveiled who is up for what at next month’s ceremony, and while there’s some of the usual names on the list, there’s a load of snubs and surprises on there too. Here’s a look at 12 of the biggest... SNUBBED: ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

BBC

We’re not quite sure what the Bafta panel were thinking, but somehow we’re in a situation where ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ doesn’t have a nomination this year, but ‘The Voice UK’ does. And that’s despite ‘Strictly’ having its highest-rated series ever last year. Outrageous. SNUBBED: ‘Doctor Foster’

BBC

Whether you liked the ending or not, there’s no denying ‘Doctor Foster’ was the biggest drama of 2017, and was part of the national conversation the five weeks it was on air. However, it has scored no Bafta nominations this time around, despite Suranne Jones’s win for Leading Actress, and a nod for Mini Series, in 2016. SURPRISE: ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’

It’s no secret just how much we love a bit of Jane at HuffPost, but never in our wildest dreams did we imagine we’d be writing the phrase “the Bafta-nominated Jane McDonald”. The nomination is much deserved, though, as her Channel 5 travel series has proved a ratings hit, developing a loyal following part in thanks to how ridiculously camp it is. SNUBBED: ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Channel 4′s version had its doubters before it aired, but newcomers Sandi, Noel and Prue proved just as capable as their predecessors, with the show keeping it’s place in the nation’s heart. So it’s pretty baffling not to see it among those nominated in the Features category. SURPRISE: ‘Love Island’

The Baftas can usually be a bit snobby about reality shows, and even though they have a dedicated category, the genre never seems to be fully embraced. So what a shock then to see ‘Love Island’ nominated for not one but two awards this year. We’re not putting all our eggs in one basket, but it would be proper muggy if the ITV2 show doesn’t bag at least one of them, given it was 100% the public’s type on paper last summer. SNUBBED: ‘Broadchurch’

ITV

While ‘Broadchurch’ has enjoyed some success this year in the form of Julie Hesmondhalgh’s nomination for Supporting Actress, we can’t help but shake the feeling its powerful performances meant it deserved a nod in the Drama category too, perhaps at the expense of ‘Peaky Blinders’. SNUBBED: ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix

With ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘The Vietnam War’ on the list, the International category is already a tough one, but having been the runaway Netflix hit of last year, ‘Stranger Things’ undoubtedly deserves a place alongside them. SURPRISE: ‘The Real Full Monty’

ITV

‘The Real Full Monty’ did an amazing job at raising awareness of male cancers when it first aired last year, but never in a million years did we think Bafta bosses would honour a show featuring D-list celebs getting their kit off - but what a joy that they did. SNUBBED: ‘EastEnders’

BBC

‘EastEnders’ may not have had the best start to last year, but the final quarter saw the soap’s new boss John Yorke really turn things around, culminating in one of the best sets of Christmas episodes fans have had in years. But the show finds itself as the only one of the Big Four not nominated in the Soap And Continuing Drama category. Instead ‘Casualty’ finds itself in the company of ‘Corrie’, ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Emmerdale’. Ouch. SNUBBED: Peter Kay

BBC

Peter Kay’s ‘Car Share’ co-star Sian Gibson may have earned a (completely deserved) nomination in the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme category, but there’s not one for Peter in the male category, or for the series in the Scripted Comedy category. We demand an immediate recount! SNUBBED: Sheridan Smith

BBC

Sheridan gave a stand-out performance in BBC One’s ‘The Moorside’ last year, but she has found herself out in the cold for the Leading Actress gong. At least she has a previous accolade to console herself with. SNUBBED: Kim Woodburn