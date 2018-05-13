Sue Perkins got the TV BAFTAs off to an awkward start on Sunday (13 May) night, after her opening monologue fell flat.

Despite tackling a range of topics such as the gender pay gap, lack of female representation on screen and the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal, the presenter’s quips failed to draw many laughs from people watching at home.

Those on Twitter also noted how the audience at the Royal Festival Hall didn’t seem to rate it much either, with many jokes failing to land in the room.