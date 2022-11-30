18 Honest And Hilarious Tweets About Sex After Kids

@daddydoubts/Twitter

Whichever way you slice it, sex after you become a parent is at least a little bit different than it was pre-kiddos.

Maybe sex is happening less. Maybe it’s happening more (good on you!). Perhaps it’s scheduled and rescheduled, sometimes squeezed in at odd hours of the day. And there’s a good chance that at one point or another, your roll in the hay will be interrupted — or foiled altogether — by your beloved offspring.

