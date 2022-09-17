Life

25 Tweets About The Things We Were Conditioned To Worry About As Kids

"Did your parents tell you the black seeds in watermelon would grow a watermelon in your stomach too?"

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

As children, we received countless warnings from parents and other adults concerning habits that should be avoided at all costs. For those of a certain generation, these included strong messages about never taking anything from the hotel minibar or turning on an interior car light while the vehicle is in motion.

Many of those warnings stuck, and as adults, we still abide by the same rules. But, as it turns out, a lot of those things aren’t quite as bad as our parents had us believe.

From comical exaggerations to outright lies, here are 25 relatable tweets about the things adults conditioned us to worry about.

FamilyChildrennostalgiaTwitterfunny tweets