A 12-Day-Old Baby Had To Have A Tooth Removed

A baby in Plymouth has had a tooth removed by a dentist just 12 days after being born.

Isla-Rose Gwendoline Heasman who was born on the 6 July had to go almost straight from the maternity ward to the dentist’s chair at the Seven Trees Dental Access Centre in Devon, as her only tooth was wobbly in her mouth.

The tooth, which was fully-formed in her lower jaw, could not be removed under anaesthetic (because of her age.) Instead, the medical team used a numbing cream on her gums before the procedure.