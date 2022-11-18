Where else but Twitter would people be speculating about Twitter’s possible closure, after Elon Musk tweeted a meme suggesting its imminent demise?
The fevered conversation comes after the deadline passed on Musk’s own demand that only “extremely hardcore” staffers remain at the company.
The world’s richest man is seeking to transform the social media giant to fit his own vision and recoup at least some of the $44bn (£38.7bn) he paid for Twitter.
Musk sent a memo to staffers on Wednesday morning stating that Twitter would only have room for those prepared to work “long hours at high intensity,” echoing the work expectations at his other companies, Tesla and SpaceX.
With many staff already laid off and further employees reportedly leaving Twitter’s offices around the world, its future does look very uncertain.
But what of its users? Twitter is truly like marmite: people love or hate it (or some both at once?) But it’s impossible to deny the impact it’s had on our lives.
So, it’s no wonder people are taking to Twitter (gosh, we’re going to miss that phrase!) to express their mixed emotions right now.
Here’s what users are saying about the platform’s potential closure.