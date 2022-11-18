Twitter / HuffPost Twitter users are sharing their mixed emotions about its possible demise.

Where else but Twitter would people be speculating about Twitter’s possible closure, after Elon Musk tweeted a meme suggesting its imminent demise?

The fevered conversation comes after the deadline passed on Musk’s own demand that only “extremely hardcore” staffers remain at the company.

The world’s richest man is seeking to transform the social media giant to fit his own vision and recoup at least some of the $44bn (£38.7bn) he paid for Twitter.

Musk sent a memo to staffers on Wednesday morning stating that Twitter would only have room for those prepared to work “long hours at high intensity,” echoing the work expectations at his other companies, Tesla and SpaceX.

With many staff already laid off and further employees reportedly leaving Twitter’s offices around the world, its future does look very uncertain.

But what of its users? Twitter is truly like marmite: people love or hate it (or some both at once?) But it’s impossible to deny the impact it’s had on our lives.

So, it’s no wonder people are taking to Twitter (gosh, we’re going to miss that phrase!) to express their mixed emotions right now.

Here’s what users are saying about the platform’s potential closure.

First of all, huge props to Twitter staff

Shout out to all the workers at Twitter. You all built a vital place for connection and deserved so much better.



Millions of people appreciate the space you built and the hard work that went into it. Thank you 💙 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 18, 2022

But we’re already mourning the sense of community

I am going to miss this place. I am going to really miss all of you. I am sad about twitter collapsing because no matter how divisive, how troll-y, it has given a platform to those traditionally marginalised and it has been a place of solidarity, community and true friendships. — Prof. Pragya Agarwal @drpragyaagarwal@mastodon.ie (@DrPragyaAgarwal) November 18, 2022

twitter is a community; a safe place for so many people. something that not many of us have irl. this is one reason why people are so upset over the uncertainty right now. — chels has faith in the future ×͜× || fan account (@tbslchels) November 18, 2022

twitter showed a lot of us that we aren’t alone in struggle, that love and community are out there. none of that stops being true once it’s gone. — Janus Rose (@janusrose) November 18, 2022

One of the most disappointing work-related things about the collapse of Twitter is that we're about to lose a space that allows historically marginalized scientists to control their own narrative and build a virtual community that may not be possible to create locally. — James Finley (@jamesmfinley) November 18, 2022

If Twitter goes I will legitimately be sad, this is my favorite app by far. The jokes have been GOLDEN. I’ve found real community on here. — NoodlesOnTheRocks (@OnePunchSham) November 18, 2022

And we’ll miss the memes, too

If Twitter is going down then will definitely miss your memes and gaming takes. pic.twitter.com/y15N2ygmzQ — Zizu (@kaju_7) November 18, 2022

I shall miss you. I don't know where to see possums, I don't know how to worship shipbroking memes, I don't know hedge fund value chains. I will be lost without Twitter. pic.twitter.com/zVop6tEWTn — Propeller Club LPL (@propellerists) November 18, 2022

The only thing I will miss on Twitter is : getting dragged for nonsense, asking too much about trends, getting weird memes, swearing y’all tweet & quoting tweets.😭💔

#RIPTwitter — 𝐞𝐯𝐚ᥫ᭡ (@Iikk_ggoo) November 18, 2022

Which app we all gonna use now?

If Twitter goes where are we congregating??? — The pink ranger (@cocosarel) November 18, 2022

Damn, so we really going back to Bebo?? — Aniefiok 'Neef' Ekpoudom (@AniefiokEkp) November 18, 2022

Tried setting up a #Mastodon account. What a ballache, can't even get past the username part! Doing everything it says but won't have it! Won't bother! If Twitter goes pop, I'm on Facebook and Instagram! — Andy Durrant (@andydurrant75) November 18, 2022

Is it worth setting up a second insta? I never used twitter solely ‘professionally’ but I’m not comfortable with my personal instagram being as public as my twitter? — Anuradha Damale-Day is on Mastodon same user name (@anulikesstars) November 18, 2022

If this place breaks, I'll just have to meet you guys irl icl. The other apps aren't really for me like that 😕 — Moooo (@praiseyyy_) November 18, 2022

Some of us got our jobs on here

Twitter has been essential to me for finding work and funding opportunities, for connecting with other people in my field, and putting me in the job I have today 🙃 I am not pleased at the impending potential collapse of this platform https://t.co/ABMqucZJ0e — Sarah Bell (@sarahsgonewild) November 18, 2022

my only reflection is that while I don't think Twitter collapsing will be the end of the world (and will probably be a good catalyst for some to go outside and touch grass), it really did help a lot of us on here with media careers and connecting with some truly amazing people — Diyora Shadijanova (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) November 18, 2022

In all seriousness, this is infuriating. Speaking specifically to animation, we've come to rely on twitter for our connections and job opportunities. I worry for aspiring artists who still struggle to find their footing, and I do truly hope that twitter gets its shit together — Diana Huh (@Dihuh) November 18, 2022

I’m so sad, i really hope Twitter doesn’t die; I’ve met so many amazing and inspiring artists from different countries; had many job opportunities thanks to Twitter, it feels like a bad route in a vn :( — Alpaca (@AlpacaCarlesi) November 18, 2022

Genuinely wouldn’t have my cool job and other opportunities without twitter, I’ll be very sad to see this all go — joe trickey (@trickey_joe) November 18, 2022

And how will we watch Love Island now?

If twitter dies, where does Love Island twitter go? #RIPTwitter — Mhairi 🇪🇺💛 (@MhairiMcLaugh) November 18, 2022

Bro, how we going to tweet during love island? #RIPTwitter — cerina (@cerinaArts) November 18, 2022

Watching Love Island without Twitter commentary will be extremely insufferable 😭 https://t.co/eru4MPweYK — Sims 🇨🇩 (@leizenomis) November 18, 2022

Finally, who’s going to switch out the lights?