Twitter Blames 'An Internal Change' For Latest Glitches

Twitter’s services were down for thousands of users on Monday, with many reporting links and images were not working.

The Elon Musk-headed social media platform admitted “an internal change” had caused some “unintended consequences”.

The company has experienced a surge in instability and bugs in recent months after Musk cut its staff sharply.

Trying to visit Twitter’s help page Monday led to an error message that says “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint” and displays a link to a software developer page that also doesn’t work.

Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running. Just last month, a bug left users unable to send tweets.

The company confirmed the issue on Twitter.

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” TwitterSupport tweeted on Monday. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”