'Welcome To Twitter' – App Down As Users Get 'Weird' Timeline Messages

Sorry if you were hoping to waste some time at work today by having a good old scroll of Twitter – according to reports the social media app is down.
According to Down Detector, the issues started at around 10:17am GMT, with problems with both the desktop, mobile and app versions of the site reported.
Users have reported that instead of their usual timelines they are seeing the message ‘Welcome to Twitter’ and are only able to see new posts by searching words and if they have notifications.
Over 3000 reports of Twitter outage have now been reported on Down Detector – the reason for the issues is yet to be confirmed by the app itself.
Here’s what Twitter users are saying about the outage:
We’ll update this article as soon as we know more.