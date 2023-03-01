'Welcome To Twitter' – App Down As Users Get 'Weird' Timeline Messages

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Sorry if you were hoping to waste some time at work today by having a good old scroll of Twitter – according to reports the social media app is down.

According to Down Detector, the issues started at around 10:17am GMT, with problems with both the desktop, mobile and app versions of the site reported.

Users have reported that instead of their usual timelines they are seeing the message ‘Welcome to Twitter’ and are only able to see new posts by searching words and if they have notifications.

Over 3000 reports of Twitter outage have now been reported on Down Detector – the reason for the issues is yet to be confirmed by the app itself.

Here’s what Twitter users are saying about the outage:

what do you mean "welcome to twitter" I've on this hellsite since 2010 pic.twitter.com/IGwN2npSjj — You shine like the stars, You light up my heart (@assasyngal) March 1, 2023

Nothing more passive aggressive than getting “Welcome to twitter”’d. — Solomon Wakeling (@SolomonWakeling) March 1, 2023

well my twitter is broken, can't see any posts unless they're in my notifications, my feed is replaced with the 'welcome to twitter' thing you get when you sign up — Natalie Ann Grace 💙☸️💚 (@natalie_a_grace) March 1, 2023