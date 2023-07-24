Twitter Users Can't Stop Roasting Elon Musk's 'X' Rebrand

Twitter users are sending off the blue bird in style, flooding the platform with memes and mockery after Elon Musk announced he was rebranding it as “X.”

Musk revealed Sunday he planned to change to change the company’s bird logo to an “X,” in yet another dramatic and poorly-received change to the social media platform since he bought it for $44 billion (£34 billion) last year. The logo on the site changed early on Monday morning.

He unveiled the new logo ― the letter X with one stroke thicker than the other ― on Sunday night and later shared a photo of it projected onto the company’s headquarters.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Linda Yaccarino, the former NBC Universal executive Musk appointed as Twitter CEO in May, lauded the move, writing: “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

Musk has a long-documented fixation on the letter X. He owns a rocket company known as SpaceX, and in 1999, founded a startup called X.com, which became the popular online payment company PayPal. He and singer Grimes also share a child named X Æ A-12.

Last year, he said the purchase of Twitter “is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

Under Musk’s ownership, the company laid off a majority of its staff, lost many of its advertisers and allowed an increase in hate speech and the return of users banned for misconduct. In a May corporate filing, asset manager Fidelity valued Twitter at roughly a third of what Musk had bought it for.

“GoodbyeTwitter” was trending on Monday morning as users farewelled the globally-recognised brand as they once knew it ― complete with its own verbs, to “tweet” and “retweet” ― and offered quintessentially Twitter-style commentary on the change:

He's scaling new heights of dumb. "Let's take Campbell's Soup, a valuable and well-known brand, and call it 'Blargle.' And we'll call the soup 'Fleen.' See it? Blargle Fleen!"

This is yet more of Musk's astonishment that no one will just follow his orders and give him money. https://t.co/IimVGDgpIO — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 23, 2023

The Venn diagram of people who think the Cybertruck is attractive and like Twitter’s “X” rebrand is a circle pic.twitter.com/LgYuSO2lN6 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 24, 2023

Elon Musk turning Twitter into The X



Everyone:

pic.twitter.com/rLnSdrFHpL — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) July 24, 2023

Changing our name to SpeXsavers https://t.co/8RlkyTKZ48 — Specsavers (@Specsavers) July 23, 2023

Twitter: "Everything is so broken we're going to ration tweets"



Also Twitter: "Look, we've put some extra air horns and a glitter cannon on, please give us your bank details!" https://t.co/kGHIu63cTW — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) July 24, 2023

“X”-tremely delusional



Maybe start by paying your bills before you try to replace banking? https://t.co/w326adP7Ye — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 23, 2023

You’re right. It is however pretty common that someone has a great product and then through bad business practices and idiocy just, you know, fucks it. https://t.co/TjQht3jVke — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) July 23, 2023

It’s official. Twitter as a brand is dead. By suicide. https://t.co/jejOnrzLo2 — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) July 23, 2023

👀Billions of dollars building a brand, going down the toilet.



Nike, Coke, and Apple should all take pointers from this guy and just try something new🤔 https://t.co/6GkusrFDMK — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) July 24, 2023

So how long do you think it'll take Musk to realise he also has to change things like this to move away from the Twitter brand? https://t.co/T5QX6En8QV pic.twitter.com/Ro4ubKLT4V — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) July 23, 2023