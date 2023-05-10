Twitter Users Dump On Trump After Jury Finds Him Liable For Sexual Abuse

Donald Trump didn’t seem pleased Tuesday when a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E Jean Carroll. Others, though, seemed to regard the outcome as something worth celebrating, or at least as an occasion for a few jabs at the former president.

The jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, though not rape, and said he owes $5 million in total damages to Carroll.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump reacted to the verdict by declaring in all caps that he has “ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS,” and that the “VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

Meanwhile on Twitter, there was just a bit of schadenfreude in evidence.

the world is a better place today because we don't have to care about Tucker Carlson's response to Trump's guilty verdict — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2023

I'm sure that ppl

who are ok

w/coming up from behind

& strangling mentally ill homeless men on subways

are definitely going to respect

any Trump guilty verdict. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 9, 2023

One person tweeted a callback to one of the trial’s more startling moments.

Others wondered how Trump’s supporters and the Republican Party might react.

A jury has found that the presumptive 2024 nominee for the political party that's built a strategy around framing transgender people as a threat to women in bathrooms himself sexually abused a woman in a change room. — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 9, 2023

Bill Barr writing a memo right now saying that Trump was exonerated https://t.co/aeN2L7PCOz — David Freedlander (@freedlander) May 9, 2023

Republicans will see this as a W for some reason https://t.co/BCfw5w9qdw — 🌽JAKE🌽 (@ActualCorn) May 9, 2023

One person gave Trump some snarky “sympathy”.

I wouldnt rule it out that hes assaulted so many women that he sincerely doesnt remember this specific incident https://t.co/JbKwsez8KQ — Giacomo Volpe 🌹🤝🌐 (@_jack_fox_) May 9, 2023

Others wondered how journalists might describe Trump going forward.

Does this mean headlines can just refer to him, with impunity, as Former President and Sexual Abuser Donald Trump, like how does this work https://t.co/JWVuH9iqNL — Daniel Kibblesmith 👻 (@kibblesmith) May 9, 2023

One person noted that Trump’s comments about the verdict fit into a definite pattern.

the same playbook every time—

trump’s 8 stages of guilty

1. I didn’t do it

2️⃣ I didn’t do anything wrong

3. I didn’t do anything illegal

4️⃣ The people accusing me are guilty

5. The law is illegal

6. Prove it!

7️⃣ What happened didn’t happen

8️⃣ It’s fine, I did it; I’ll do it again https://t.co/Ag6jBSwtS6 — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) May 9, 2023

Another person was fascinated by how the media was covering the verdict ― or not!

CNN: Trump guilty of sexual assault!



MSNBC: Trump guilty of sexual assault!



MTV: Trump guilty of sexual assault!



Fox News: Morgan Wallace cancels weeks of shows... pic.twitter.com/rKq1v0J4AX — Pardon The Insurrection Podcast (@PardonPod) May 9, 2023

Others wondered how the verdict will affect CNN’s town hall meeting with Trump, scheduled for Wednesday.

Is @CNN still going to do a town hall with the sexual predator twice impeached insurrectionist former president @realDonaldTrump?



I’m not watching it. I think it’s absurd for a major news network to normalize Trump. — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) May 9, 2023

Kind of wondering why CNN is doing a Trump Town Hall tomorrow when he just got found guilty on all these charges… — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 9, 2023

So, @realDonaldTrump, the serial sexual assaulter as PROVEN in court, is doing a “Town Hall” tomorrow on @CNN.

What’s the over/under on questions about the assault during the broadcast? Now that @CNN is trying to be the new right wing network, probably zero. #TrumpGuilty — waltb31 (@waltb31) May 9, 2023

Wonder if CNN is proud of their decision to give Donald Trump one hour of free airtime at their town hall tomorrow in light of this guilty verdict. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 9, 2023

Trump is appearing at a @CNN town hall tomorrow night.



If he is not asked multiple questions about the jury's decision to hold him LIABLE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT and THE NUMEROUS OTHER WOMEN WHO HAVE PUBLICLY ACCUSED HIM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT it will be a journalistic catastrophe — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 9, 2023