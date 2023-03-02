Ministers Get A Stark Reminder Of Public Reaction If The 'Dead Cat' Strategy Had Become A Reality

Larry the cat has lived in No.10 Downing Street since 2011 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The government was considering exterminating all the cats in Britain during the early stages of the Covid pandemic, according to a former health minister – and Twitter, understandably, has not taken to this news kindly.

Following on from a leaked WhatsApp messages revealing how ministers really reacted to the initial Covid outbreak in 2020, Lord Bethell told Channel 4 News that there was a “little bit of evidence” suggesting that cats could pass on the deadly virus.

He explained: “There was a moment where we were very unclear about whether domestic pets or not could transmit the disease.

“In fact, there was the idea at one moment that we may have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain.”

He didn’t mention that No.10 has had a feline resident for the last 12 years – Larry the cat is now on his sixth prime minister.

Lord Bethell chuckled: “Can you imagine what would have happened if we had wanted to do that?”

Well, Twitter has arrived just in time to tell him exactly what would have happened.

“Not if I get you first, Boris” - my cat https://t.co/BZW488ORyT pic.twitter.com/U9CRfETrle — Aja Barber (@AjaSaysHello) March 2, 2023

You’d have to get through me before I’d let you take Brian https://t.co/EpYJRAIIa6 — Irene 🐥 (@behaveirene___) March 2, 2023

I’ll give you my cat when you pry him from my cold dead hands… https://t.co/5v9Y0QKqbb pic.twitter.com/XpRVGNKQLg — Dunstan (@dbhoops) March 2, 2023

I would’ve taken up arms against the state. https://t.co/WJkj3YsDSl pic.twitter.com/wBYZV8hQep — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 2, 2023

wtf?

I'd like to have seen them try. https://t.co/nvjCFvPjZl — Marc Vandøosler (@OslerMarc) March 2, 2023

If the Tories think they are polling bad now, imagine what would have happened if they'd tried this.@Number10cat would have something to say I'm sure. https://t.co/7FrfaOSile — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺 🏴 🌹 (@baratheongirl) March 2, 2023

Of course, other people were terrified at this insight, as it revealed how the government responded to even the tiniest amounts of evidence with a... mass culling.

Even if there had been evidence for this the most obvious solution would be to keep them indoors. Terrifying that our politicians just jump to mass extermination so quickly. https://t.co/hWrphWJLrU — Robert Chapman (@DrRJChapman) March 2, 2023

UK politics continuing to be relentlessly normal https://t.co/hQLLMFPveP — Dr Alice Lilly (@aliceolilly) March 2, 2023

Did, did a dog write this policy? https://t.co/pzd6Yt8xFD — TR (@tristanrendell) March 2, 2023

Strong "hey, I killed your nana, but at least I didn't kill your cat" vibes from the government. https://t.co/4hLBLsNEGu — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) March 2, 2023

2020 was a dark, dark time https://t.co/A4SHvtsSaL — vadm of the blue 🍊🍋 (@samiddx) March 1, 2023

This is exactly the kind of idea you can only come up with if you've had a bit too much to drink. https://t.co/hZpQYNmOUK — Callum Chalmers 🔶🇺🇦 (@CAChalmers_) March 2, 2023

And, of course, you can’t overlook how Boris Johnson’s famous strategy of “putting a dead cat on the table” – where you announce something deliberately shocking to distract from other political issues – appears to have come to life with this latest clip...

Could this be… a dead cat strategy??? 🤣 https://t.co/25MKJ8negf — Hannah White (@DrHannahWhite) March 1, 2023

