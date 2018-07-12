Two Arrested Over Inflatable Trampoline Death Of Ava-May Littleboy

A man and a woman both in their 40s have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old girl, who was thrown from a seaside inflatable trampoline.

In a statement, Norfolk Police said: “A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a girl in Gorleston.

“Ava-May Littleboy, aged three, died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on the Lower Esplanade on Sunday (1 July 2018).

“A man and a woman both aged in their 40s and both from the Great Yarmouth area, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently being held at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre awaiting questioning.”