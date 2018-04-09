Two England Basketball Players Got Engaged At The Commonwealth Games

England’s basketball teams had more to celebrate than winning matches on Sunday when two players got engaged at the Commonwealth Games.

With the help of his teammates, Jamell Anderson popped the question to fellow player Georgia Jones shortly after the men’s team beat Cameroon 81-54. Georgia had been instrumental in helping the England women’s team win 78-51 over Mozambique earlier in the day.

The entire men’s team - including Georgia’s brother Callum, who also plays for England - helped Jamell propose, by forming a celebratory huddle and hiding Jamell in the centre. They then dispersed to reveal Jamell down on one knee holding a ring.