Two-Thirds Of Voters Want A Change Of Government In Major Blow For Rishi Sunak

Keir Starmer seems to be heading for 10 Downing Street. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Nearly two-thirds of voters want a change of government, according to a new mega-poll.

The survey of 25,000 voters by Focaldata for the Best for Britain campaign group suggests that a majority in every age group want to see a new team in charge of the country.

The findings are a major blow for Rishi Sunak with the general election just months away.

Asked whether it is “time for a change of government”, 63% of those polled said it was, compared to just 24% who want to stick with the current one.

The poll demonstrates a huge appetite for change in the country. Best for Britain

Broken down by age group, those between 18 and 25, and 45 and 54 are most enthusiastic about a change of government, with 67% in favour.

And even 54% of those aged over 65 - a group seen as more likely to vote Conservative - say they want rid of the current administration.

Every age group wants to see a change of government. Best for Britain

The poll suggests that Sunak’s repeated attempts to improve the Tories’ electoral fortunes have failed.