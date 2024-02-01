Two-Thirds Of Voters Want A Change Of Government In Major Blow For Rishi Sunak

Nearly two-thirds of voters want a change of government, according to a new mega-poll.
The survey of 25,000 voters by Focaldata for the Best for Britain campaign group suggests that a majority in every age group want to see a new team in charge of the country.
The findings are a major blow for Rishi Sunak with the general election just months away.
Asked whether it is “time for a change of government”, 63% of those polled said it was, compared to just 24% who want to stick with the current one.
Broken down by age group, those between 18 and 25, and 45 and 54 are most enthusiastic about a change of government, with 67% in favour.
And even 54% of those aged over 65 - a group seen as more likely to vote Conservative - say they want rid of the current administration.
The poll suggests that Sunak’s repeated attempts to improve the Tories’ electoral fortunes have failed.
It also follows successive surveys of public opinion which have given Labour a clear lead over the Conservatives, suggesting Keir Starmer is on his way to 10 Downing Street.