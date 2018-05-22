UK 'Becoming Biggest Consumer Of Cocaine In Europe', Minister Warns

The UK is “fast becoming the biggest consumer of cocaine in Europe”, security minister Ben Wallace has warned.

He also told a Commons debate on the government’s new serious violence strategy that children and young people are exposed to levels of violence online and on television that will “come back to haunt us”.

Leading the debate, the north west MP said smartphones and encryption had given young people the opportunity to trade drugs, communicate in a safe space and make connections between groups in a way that never happened before.

“In the old days, if you wanted to import huge amounts of cocaine to this country, somebody had to go to Colombia, somebody had to meet people,” he told the Commons.

“In the space of about eight years, you don’t have to do that. You can sit at home, you can deal your drugs, you can order your drugs, you can launder almost instantaneously, through Bitcoin and everything else, your money.”