All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/04/2018 12:29 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    UK Easter Weather Forces Road Closures As Yellow Warnings Issued

    Temperatures to drop to one degree tonight.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Snow has closed several roads this Easter; cars are seen driving slowly through dangerous conditions in Nenthead, Cumbria, above

    Snow has forced road closures in England as yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office for Leeds, Sheffield, and across the Pennines.

    Up to fifteen inches of snow is expected to fall on higher ground in the North of England, with temperatures dropping to one degree this evening in parts of Northumberland.

    The A616 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between A628 - Hazelhead - and A6102 - Deepcar.

    The A628 WoodheadPass is closed in both directions due to snowy weather conditions between the A616 and A57.

    Four roads are also closed in Derbyshire: The A53 at Axe Edge, A54/A537 at the Cat and Fiddle, A57 Snake Pass and the A6024 at Holme Moss.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A man walks through snow in Cumbria - five weather warnings are in place this Easter Monday

    Five weather warnings are in place.

    Forecasters have warned of treacherous driving conditions and travel disruption, with localised flooding in parts of southern England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

    Temperatures dipped as low as minus 7C (19.4F) in the Scottish Highlands overnight while torrential rain moved in from the south and west amid milder conditions.

    PA
    Temperatures dipped as low as minus 7C (19.4F) in the Scottish Highlands overnight

    Most of Wales, England and Northern Ireland is covered by a yellow warning for heavy rain, with up to 70mm expected to fall in some areas.

    Around 150 flood alerts and 15 flood warnings were in place across England on Monday morning.

    Meanwhile, much of northern England and southern and central Scotland is covered by snow warnings.

    There were concerns that some rural communities could become cut off, mainly across the northern Pennines and Scottish Borders, with “significant accumulations” of snow forecast.

    The Met Office said there is also a chance of disruption to rail and air travel.

    Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “With this rainfall we are certainly looking at some localised flooding in south-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland anywhere in the warning area.

    “In terms of snow there could be travel problems on some Pennine routes and higher ground.”

    For those who are travelling across Britain, warnings have been issued that train services could be disrupted and heavy traffic will take to the roads.

    The AA warned motorists to take extra care and said the bank holiday weekend is “likely to be one of the busiest on the roads in recent years”.

    It is not unusual weather in the UK in April – the month sees an average of 2.3 snow days each year.

    MORE:newsWeatherMet OfficeenglandweatherNature and EnvironmentFlood warning

    Conversations