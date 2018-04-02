Snow has forced road closures in England as yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office for Leeds, Sheffield, and across the Pennines.

Up to fifteen inches of snow is expected to fall on higher ground in the North of England, with temperatures dropping to one degree this evening in parts of Northumberland.

The A616 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between A628 - Hazelhead - and A6102 - Deepcar.

The A628 WoodheadPass is closed in both directions due to snowy weather conditions between the A616 and A57.

Four roads are also closed in Derbyshire: The A53 at Axe Edge, A54/A537 at the Cat and Fiddle, A57 Snake Pass and the A6024 at Holme Moss.