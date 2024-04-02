UK Gardeners, Use These 4 Plants For Natural Pest Control In Your Garden This Spring

As any green-fingered hero will tell you, keeping a garden is more than just planting pretty flowers and keeping the grass nice and neat. There are a lot of considerations that come into play such as which plants are seasonal, which ones are more difficult to maintain and, unfortunately, which plants are most likely to attract pests.

Of course, there are chemical pest control methods but for many of us, these aren’t really appealing since they can harm local wildlife and even our beloved plants. In fact, according to Flick Pest Control: “chemicals used for pest control, which may be fatal to pests, can cause some damage and be harmful to plants, especially if used improperly.”

Which sounds counterproductive, to say the least.

However, there is a natural solution to keeping pests away from your plants and it is, uh, more plants. Great news!

The best repellent plants to protect your garden

Basil

The humble basil plant is the perfect garnish for our favourite Italian dishes and smells *incredible* but, it also serves as a decent repellent for bugs when placed next to specific flowers and plants. According to Masterclass, basil should be planted next to:

asparagus

borage

chamomile

oregano

chives

marigolds

peppers

root vegetables

tomatoes

Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a citrus-scented plant that elegantly grows in smooth, arching blades that can reach up to a massive 5 feet tall. According to Garden Know How, It’s also a fantastic repellent for a number of garden pests when planted with:

coriander

basil

thyme

mint

lemon verbena

echinacea

marigolds

Rosemary

An absolute go-to for a sunday roast and one of the easiest herbs to grow, rosemary is a stunning addition to any garden but according to Meadowlark Journal, it is also an ideal companion plant for a range of vegetables including:

cabbage

carrot

potato

celery

horseradish

Chives

The finishing touch to any good egg-based breakfast, chives are an absolute must-have in the kitchen and it turns out, they’re essential in the garden, too. According to Gardenia, chives are ideal companions for:

tomatoes

broccoli

roses

squashes

strawberries

sunflowers

dill

parsley

tarragon