UK Gardeners, Use These 4 Plants For Natural Pest Control In Your Garden This Spring

As any green-fingered hero will tell you, keeping a garden is more than just planting pretty flowers and keeping the grass nice and neat. There are a lot of considerations that come into play such as which plants are seasonal, which ones are more difficult to maintain and, unfortunately, which plants are most likely to attract pests.
Of course, there are chemical pest control methods but for many of us, these aren’t really appealing since they can harm local wildlife and even our beloved plants. In fact, according to Flick Pest Control: “chemicals used for pest control, which may be fatal to pests, can cause some damage and be harmful to plants, especially if used improperly.”
Which sounds counterproductive, to say the least.
However, there is a natural solution to keeping pests away from your plants and it is, uh, more plants. Great news!
The best repellent plants to protect your garden
Basil
The humble basil plant is the perfect garnish for our favourite Italian dishes and smells *incredible* but, it also serves as a decent repellent for bugs when placed next to specific flowers and plants. According to Masterclass, basil should be planted next to:
- asparagus
- borage
- chamomile
- oregano
- chives
- marigolds
- peppers
- root vegetables
- tomatoes
Lemongrass
Lemongrass is a citrus-scented plant that elegantly grows in smooth, arching blades that can reach up to a massive 5 feet tall. According to Garden Know How, It’s also a fantastic repellent for a number of garden pests when planted with:
- coriander
- basil
- thyme
- mint
- lemon verbena
- echinacea
- marigolds
Rosemary
An absolute go-to for a sunday roast and one of the easiest herbs to grow, rosemary is a stunning addition to any garden but according to Meadowlark Journal, it is also an ideal companion plant for a range of vegetables including:
- cabbage
- carrot
- potato
- celery
- horseradish
Chives
The finishing touch to any good egg-based breakfast, chives are an absolute must-have in the kitchen and it turns out, they’re essential in the garden, too. According to Gardenia, chives are ideal companions for:
- tomatoes
- broccoli
- roses
- squashes
- strawberries
- sunflowers
- dill
- parsley
- tarragon
Enjoy planning your plants this spring!