UK Holidaymakers Warned Against Using Tray Tables On Planes

After the days, weeks, and months of planning, if’s finally holiday time. You’ve checked in, done the obligatory duty-free wander around and now that your flight is steadily in the air, it’s time to pull down your tray table and tuck into some snacks.

Or maybe you shouldn’t pull down that tray table because according to some anonymous flight attendants on Reddit, they’re a hotbed of bacteria and passengers often use them for, uh, non-food related reasons.

Yes, according to them, tray tables are a bit of a no-go and, in their words, “I have lost count of the amount of times I have had to tell people how disgusting it is to change their baby on the tray table or in a seat.”

This is especially true on short-haul flights as for those, the crew ‘turnaround’ the flight i.e make it look presentable but don’t necessarily do a deep clean of the seats, trays, and pockets.

Crying.

Flight attendant shares the disgusting secrets of planes

The flight attendant very generously (we guess) shared other secrets of flying including that if you regularly find yourself walking into the plane toilet in bare feet (sorry, why?) that, uh, isn’t water you’re feeling beneath them.

They added that those handy airline pockets are... disgusting saying, “I have pulled out and seen all sorts been pulled out from there. Dirty tissues, sick bags, knickers, socks, peoples feet, gum, half sucked sweets, apple cores... and then next flight you go and put your phone/laptop/iPad in there.”

