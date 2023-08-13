UK Holidaymakers Warned About Footwear Fines Abroad

aire images via Getty Images

Going to a different country often means absorbing a different culture, exploring the language, the food, the nightlife, and following any rules that might be in place for tourists or residents.

However, for many of us, it’s easy to forget that what’s fine in one country may not be in another – and for holidaymakers heading to Greece, you might want to make sure you’ve packed the right footwear to tour the country’s famous ruins landmarks.

Advertisement

Yes, that’s right, leave the stilettos at home as it’s forbidden to wear high heels when you’re visiting famous monuments like the Pantheon and the Acropolis, or any other historic site.

This rule was put in place in 2009 because of concerns that heels would scratch and damage the ancient stones.

If you do chance it and wear heels, you could face a fine of up to £770, The Sun reports. Plus, let’s face it, when you’re exploring ruins and historic sites, do you really want to be wobbling around in heels?

Advertisement

The Official Athens Guide also urges tourists to not wear hot pants or crop tops when visiting churches or monasteries adding, “if you must wear hot pants, save them for the beach”.

Instead, tourists should wear clothes that cover the shoulders and legs. Long skirts are acceptable for women, but shorts aren’t acceptable for men.

Food and drink is also prohibited in a lot of ancient venues. In 2008, it was reported that maintenance crews removed 60lbs of chewing gum from under the seats at the Odeon in Athens.

Additionally, if you’re prone to pinching a pebble or two from beaches while you holiday, this could land you a €1,000 fine – around £860. Instead, it’s recommended that tourists return their chosen pebbles before leaving a beach or Greek island.

The Greek island of Skiathos has had such a problem with people stealing pebbles that they now have a slogan saying, “take a picture, not a pebble!”