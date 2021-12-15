UK Records Highest Number Of Daily Covid Cases Since Pandemic Began

The UKHSA boss also warned that a wave of Omicron infections could put the NHS in “serious peril” as she defended the testing regime for travel.

Compulsory mask-wearing has also been extended and work-from-home guidance was reintroduced under the government’s Plan B to tackle the pandemic this winter.

But Johnson suffered a major blow to his authority that raised questions over his ability to bring in further measures after 100 Tories rebelled to oppose the measures in a Commons vote.

Analysis suggested Omicron is now the dominant strain in London.