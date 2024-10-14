UK Accuses Putin's Army Of 'Grossly Exaggerating' Military Show Of Strength

Russian President Vladimir Putin's army exaggerated the size of a strategic show of its strength via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin’s army “grossly exaggerated” the size of a large-scale strategic exercise it conducted last month, according to the UK.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) analysed Russia’s attempt to show off its “reach and capability” in September, when Moscow ordered its troops to mobilise in different parts of the world.

Advertisement

The British officials concluded that while the Russian Federation Navy’s exercise was “likely an effort to demonstrate reach and capability in spite of the war” in Ukraine, it probably was not all it seemed.

Initial reports from Russia supposedly claimed there would be more than 400 vessels, 120 aircrafts, 7,000 vehicles and 90,000 personnel taking part in the exercise.

And, supposedly, there would be units operating in the Barents, the Baltic, Mediterranean and Caspian Sea as well as the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, too.

However, the reality was a bit different, according to the MoD.

“The exercise did operate in these areas but Russia has almost certainly grossly exaggerated these figures as there are currently only around 300 vessels available to take part,“the MoD’s latest update explained.

Advertisement

Speculation that Russia is actually struggling with its military supplies has been building ever since the war began.

Back in May, Russia’s annual “Victory Day” celebrations saw just one tank – as opposed to the usual 20 – take part in the military parade meant to show off Moscow’s strength.

September’s strategic exercise was once an annual occasion, too, involving all of Russia’s armed forces, up until Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, putting a strain on the military.

The MoD speculated: “The last two have been cancelled almost certainly as a consequence of the demands of the war in Ukraine.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 October 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Vi03yeGatt #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/WtwnmHF8Ty — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

Putin recently announced his plans to expand the military so he had 1.5 million active servicemen serving, which would mean Russia has the second largest army in the world.

However, he is also losing troops on the battlefield in Ukraine at an alarming rate.