Russian Troops Made An 'Expensive And Embarrassing Failure' On The Battlefield, UK Says

Russia deliberately shot down one of its own drones, according to the UK, in a moment of embarrassment for Putin. via Associated Press

The Russian army made an “expensive and embarrassing” error on its battlefield in Ukraine, according to UK intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed in its most recent update that Moscow troops shot down their own drone, known as an uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

Advertisement

The officials said the drone was flying west over the front lines of the Ukraine conflict on October 5 when Russia made the surprising decision.

The MoD suggested: “It is likely that Russia lost control of the UCAV and took the decision to destroy the aircraft to avoid it falling into adversary hands.”

But, to make matters even worse for Moscow, this drone was allegedly part of the S-70 programme, which has been in development “for at least a decade”, the MoD said.

“A key attribute of the S-70 is its reduced radar cross section which is intended to make it a ‘stealth’ deep strike asset, potentially capable of penetrating adversary radar and air-defence coverage.”

Advertisement

The MoD continued: “It is likely Russia waited to the last minute before choosing to engage the UCAV having exhausted attempts to bring it back under control.

“This demonstrates yet another expensive and embarrassing failure of Russian weapons development and will almost certainly delay the S-70 programme.”

UK intelligence has already suggested that Putin’s army is struggling on the frontline due to low morale and poorly training troops.

The MoD has previously speculated that Moscow will suffer up to 1,000 casualties per day this winter due to the Ukraine war, having already likely lost – either through injury or death – an estimated 648,000 soldiers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s army managed to seize some Russian land – the first time any country has done so since World War 2 – in early August.

Advertisement

Two months later, and Russia still has not managed to oust their opponents.