UK Tells France 'Two Can Play That Game' Over Brexit Fishing Row

SAMEER AL-DOUMY via Getty Images Trawler 'Cornelis-Gert Jan' detained by French authorities in the harbour of Le Havre, northern France.

The environment secretary has warned France that the UK could retaliate if they follow through on their threats in an escalating fishing row.

George Eustice said “two can play at that game” when asked what the UK government would do if France blocks British boats from ports and tightens border checks.

It comes after a British trawler was seized by France and another fined during checks off of Le Havre on Thursday.

Eustice described France’s actions as “unacceptable” and told Sky News: “We don’t know what they’ll do, they said they wouldn’t introduce these measures until Tuesday probably at the earliest so we will see what they do.

“But if they do bring these into place, well, two can play at that game and we reserve the ability to respond in a proportionate way.”

The UK has condemned “unjustified” threats from France and summoned the country’s ambassador.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has called on Catherine Colonna to explain “disappointing and disproportionate threats”.