UK To Feel 20C Spring Heatwave As Temperatures Finally Warm Up

At LAST – we finally might be able to pack our winter jackets away for good this year thanks to two predicted heatwaves in April.

UK weather experts are predicting temperatures across the country to rise in the coming weeks with a “chance” that the mercury could hit 20C or even higher by the end of the Easter weekend.

AccuWeather Lead Long Range Forecaster and Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok told Express.co.uk that the UK is set to bask in “two warm spells” over the next three weeks.

Meanwhile, British Weather Services’ senior meteorological consultant, Jim Dale, has said that even some parts of Scotland could see temperatures hit 20C by Easter Monday, and the few days that follow.

Unsurprisingly, the expert said that the south and east of England are the areas of the UK most likely to enjoy the warmer climate.

He told the Mirror: “We went through February and it was dry and predominantly mild. When I say it was dry, it was exceptionally dry in the southeast, so we had to make that up.

“We’re starting to come out of it just in time for Easter, and we’re likely to see some high pressure come on just before Good Friday. It’s not a given, but there are good signs that this kind of change of fortunes will arrive just in time for Easter.”