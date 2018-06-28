UK Tolerated 'Inexcusable' Treatment Of Detainees In US During War On Terror

The UK tolerated “inexcusable” treatment of detainees by the US during the war on terror following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, a parliamentary committee has found.

The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) found no “smoking gun” indicating security and intelligence agencies had a policy of deliberately overlooking reports of mistreatment, and no evidence that UK officers directly carried out physical abuse of detainees.

But it said it was “beyond doubt” that British organisations knew of the practise at an early stage and that “more could have been done” by both security agencies and government ministers to try to influence US behaviour.

In 232 cases, UK personnel continued to supply questions or intelligence to allies after they knew or suspected mistreatment, said the ISC.

And in 198 cases, they received intelligence obtained from detainees who they knew or should have suspected had been mistreated.

There were at least 38 cases in 2002 alone of British officers witnessing or hearing about mistreatment.

The committee rejected agencies’ claims that these amounted to no more than “isolated incidents”, stating: “They may have been isolated incidents to the individual officer witnessing them, but they cannot be considered ‘isolated’ to those in head office.

“It is difficult to comprehend how those at the top of the office did not recognise the pattern of mistreatment by the US.

“That the US, and others, were mistreating detainees is beyond doubt, as is the fact that the agencies and defence intelligence were aware of this at an early point.”

The report found three cases when the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) or MI5 made or offered payment towards the “extraordinary rendition” of detainees to states where they were under real risk of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

In 28 cases, UK agencies suggested, planned or agreed to rendition operations, in a further 22 SIS or MI5 provided intelligence to enable a rendition operation and in 23 more they failed to take action to prevent a rendition.

The report also found evidence of UK officers making verbal threats in nine cases, as well as two cases in which UK personnel were party to mistreatment administered by others.

One of these has yet to be fully investigated and the committee raised the question of whether it should now be reopened.

There was no evidence that any US rendition flight transited the UK with a detainee on board, but two detainees are known to have transited through the Indian Ocean UK territory of Diego Garcia, where records of the conditions under which they were held are “woefully inadequate”.

“In our view the UK tolerated actions, and took others, that we regard as inexcusable,” said committee chairman and former attorney general Dominic Grieve